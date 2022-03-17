TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) Short Interest Update

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,420,000 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the February 13th total of 4,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 947,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days. Approximately 18.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $4.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,430. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $13.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.39. The firm has a market cap of $711.43 million and a P/E ratio of -38.33.

In other news, CEO Charles K. Cohn purchased 221,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.52 per share, with a total value of $1,000,764.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,767 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.10% of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 55.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

