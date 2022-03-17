Track Group (OTCMKTS:TRCK) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.75

Track Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRCK – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.75 and traded as low as $1.40. Track Group shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 524 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average of $2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.14.

Get Track Group alerts:

Track Group (OTCMKTS:TRCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Track Group had a return on equity of 360.55% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $10.09 million during the quarter.

Track Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of location tracking devices. Its products and services include a full-range of one-piece global positioning system (GPS) tracking devices, a device-agnostic operating system, a portfolio of software applications including smartphone, alcohol and predictive analytics, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Track Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Track Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.