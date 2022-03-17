Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP)

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 3,022 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,411% compared to the typical daily volume of 200 put options.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXP. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.46.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $65,760,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $5,016,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 176,233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,336,000 after buying an additional 40,375 shares in the last quarter. Metatron Capital SICAV plc purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $1,065,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $556,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXP stock traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $132.23. The stock had a trading volume of 543,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,768. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.33. Eagle Materials has a twelve month low of $122.16 and a twelve month high of $169.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.14 and its 200 day moving average is $148.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $462.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 11.36%.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

