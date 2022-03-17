Trajan Wealth Income Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:TWIO) Trading Up 0.4%

Trajan Wealth Income Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:TWIO – Get Rating) shares rose 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.79 and last traded at $9.79. Approximately 8,396 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 7,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.30.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Trajan Wealth Income Opportunities ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Trajan Wealth Income Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:TWIO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 1.18% of Trajan Wealth Income Opportunities ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

