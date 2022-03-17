Tranchess Trading Down 3% Over Last 7 Days (CHESS)

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Tranchess coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001803 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Tranchess has traded 3% lower against the dollar. Tranchess has a total market capitalization of $50.44 million and $23.38 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,916.48 or 0.99959643 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00069007 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00021527 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000068 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00015965 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $111.60 or 0.00272651 BTC.

Tranchess Profile

Tranchess (CHESS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,323,616 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tranchess

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tranchess should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tranchess using one of the exchanges listed above.

