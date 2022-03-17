TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TransAct Technologies, Incorporated, designs, develops, manufactures and markets transaction-based printers and related products under the ITHACA and MAGNETEC and TRANSACT.COM brand names. The company focuses on five vertical markets: point-of-sale(POS), gaming and lottery, financial services, kiosk and Internet. The company’s printers are trusted world-wide to provide crisp, clean transaction records from receipts, tickets and coupons, register journal and other documents. “

TACT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of TransAct Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:TACT opened at $7.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.19 and a 200-day moving average of $11.40. The firm has a market cap of $63.93 million, a P/E ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 1.98. TransAct Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $17.18.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.79% and a negative return on equity of 24.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TransAct Technologies will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder 325 Capital Llc purchased 7,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.66 per share, for a total transaction of $66,006.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TACT. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,734,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in TransAct Technologies by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 391,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after buying an additional 71,187 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in TransAct Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in TransAct Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in TransAct Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

