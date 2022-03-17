TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) PT Raised to $39.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 102.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TMDX. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $79.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on TransMedics Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.71.

TMDX stock opened at $19.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 6.95. The stock has a market cap of $537.43 million, a PE ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.62. TransMedics Group has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $49.50.

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 53.10% and a negative net margin of 146.11%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMDX. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 819,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,205,000 after acquiring an additional 297,593 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in TransMedics Group in the second quarter valued at about $789,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the third quarter worth about $2,646,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 205.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 60.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

