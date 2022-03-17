Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Buys 323 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SO. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Southern by 4.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,764,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,844,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,130 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Southern by 24.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,433,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,450 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Southern by 62.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,446,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,585,000 after purchasing an additional 938,769 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Southern by 114.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,074,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,602,000 after purchasing an additional 574,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 5.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,097,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,836,000 after buying an additional 336,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SO. UBS Group cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank downgraded Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

SO stock opened at $68.52 on Thursday. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.53 and a 12-month high of $69.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.11 and a 200-day moving average of $65.21. The firm has a market cap of $72.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.81%.

In other news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $506,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 4,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $308,822.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,674 shares of company stock worth $2,809,521. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

