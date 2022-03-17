Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Buys 778 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Unilever by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,057,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,946,000 after buying an additional 362,850 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,011,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,688,000 after acquiring an additional 225,117 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 29,662.4% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,689,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,662,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669,969 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Unilever by 6.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,479,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,080,000 after purchasing an additional 282,047 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Unilever by 7.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,440,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,770,000 after purchasing an additional 306,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UL stock opened at $45.08 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $43.11 and a 1-year high of $61.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.4873 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Unilever in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.51.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

