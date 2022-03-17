Treasury Wine Estates Limited (ASX:TWE) Insider Purchases A$22,760.00 in Stock

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (ASX:TWE – Get Rating) insider Antonia (Toni) Korsanos purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$11.38 ($8.19) per share, with a total value of A$22,760.00 ($16,374.10).

The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.17.

Treasury Wine Estates Company Profile

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company primarily in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. The company's wine portfolio includes luxury, masstige, and commercial wine brands, such as Penfolds, Beringer, Lindeman's, Wolf Blass, 19 Crimes, Chateau St Jean, Beaulieu Vineyard, Stags' Leap, and Sterling Vineyards.

