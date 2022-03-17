Treasury Wine Estates Limited (ASX:TWE) Insider Purchases A$22,760.00 in Stock

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (ASX:TWE – Get Rating) insider Antonia (Toni) Korsanos purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$11.38 ($8.19) per share, with a total value of A$22,760.00 ($16,374.10).
The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.17.
Treasury Wine Estates Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Stocks Breaking Out in a Mixed Market
- Warby Parker is One For the Watchlist
- If The Shoe Fits, Buy Shoe Carnival Stock For Dividend Growth
- The Bottom Is In For Jabil, Inc, But Don’t Buy It Yet
Receive News & Ratings for Treasury Wine Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treasury Wine Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.