Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $6.41

Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$6.41 and last traded at C$6.35, with a volume of 42769 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.05.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.93, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of C$179.13 million and a PE ratio of 2.04.
Tree Island Steel Company Profile (TSE:TSL)
