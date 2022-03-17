Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $6.41

Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$6.41 and last traded at C$6.35, with a volume of 42769 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.05.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.93, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of C$179.13 million and a PE ratio of 2.04.

Tree Island Steel Company Profile (TSE:TSL)

Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and fabricated steel wire products for industrial, construction, agricultural, and specialty applications in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers industrial products, such as pulp and unitizing, waste, chain link, upholstery, low carbon, and shaped wires, as well as straight and cut bars; and wirelines for use in the oil industry.

