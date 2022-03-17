Trek Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Trek Financial LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,615 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,120,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in IQVIA by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 986,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $241,096,000 after acquiring an additional 494,648 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in IQVIA by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,660,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $397,767,000 after acquiring an additional 370,296 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in IQVIA by 166.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 502,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $120,441,000 after acquiring an additional 314,400 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in IQVIA by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,542,874 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $369,580,000 after acquiring an additional 287,855 shares during the period. 86.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IQV traded up $2.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $223.24. 846,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,883. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $237.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.46. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.30 and a 52 week high of $285.61.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of IQVIA from $282.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.67.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

