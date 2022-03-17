Trek Financial LLC Buys 5,659 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Trek Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 205.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLH. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000.

NYSEARCA TLH traded down $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $135.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,736. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.21. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $134.20 and a one year high of $153.98.

