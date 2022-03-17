Trek Financial LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Trek Financial LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VPU. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 65.8% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the third quarter worth $47,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $155.53. 147,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,837. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.47. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $134.77 and a 12-month high of $157.15.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

