Trek Financial LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Trek Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,825 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 8,950.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IXG traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.74. 279,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,066. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.64. iShares Global Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $71.88 and a twelve month high of $86.71.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

