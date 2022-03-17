Trek Financial LLC Increases Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Trek Financial LLC raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,850 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 1.1% of Trek Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 17,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 5,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 22,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.51.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $160.62. 75,528,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,443,719. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.90 and a 200 day moving average of $160.20. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

