Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $117.45.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TREX. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Trex from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zelman & Associates began coverage on Trex in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Trex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Trex from $132.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of TREX stock opened at $76.37 on Thursday. Trex has a 12 month low of $67.77 and a 12 month high of $140.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 42.19 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.39 and a 200-day moving average of $108.24.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $303.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.64 million. Trex had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Trex will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 6.1% during the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 22,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,455,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,754,000 after purchasing an additional 68,431 shares during the last quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 132,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 8.7% during the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 156,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,916,000 after purchasing an additional 12,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 51.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 42,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 14,239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

