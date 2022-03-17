Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Short Interest Update

Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 210,200 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the February 13th total of 163,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 55.3 days.

Shares of Trisura Group stock opened at $25.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.74. Trisura Group has a 12-month low of $21.54 and a 12-month high of $39.34.

TRRSF has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Trisura Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance. It offers surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance and reinsurance. The firm operates through the following segments: Trisura Guarantee, Trisura International and Trisura Specialty. The Trisura Guarantee segment comprises Surety, Risk Solutions and Corporate Insurance products underwritten in Canada as well as the operations of Trisura Warranty.

