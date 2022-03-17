Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $416.72 Million

Equities analysts predict that Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $416.72 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Triumph Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $399.87 million to $425.68 million. Triumph Group reported sales of $466.83 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Group will report full year sales of $1.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Triumph Group.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $319.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.80 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 6.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 131,595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,648. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 2.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.61 and its 200 day moving average is $19.99. Triumph Group has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $25.61.

Triumph Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Triumph Group (TGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.