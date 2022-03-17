TRON (TRX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $523.62 Million

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One TRON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0607 or 0.00000148 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TRON has a total market capitalization of $6.18 billion and $523.62 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TRON has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TRON alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002240 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004054 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000204 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About TRON

TRX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 101,711,085,808 coins and its circulating supply is 101,711,100,535 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TRON is tron.network. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

TRON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.