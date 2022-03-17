Tscan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) Short Interest Down 20.7% in February

Tscan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the February 13th total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Tscan Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tscan Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tscan Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $106,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Tscan Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Tscan Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $108,000. 37.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tscan Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:TCRX traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.34. 2,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,132. Tscan Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.49 and a one year high of $14.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.36.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TCRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tscan Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Tscan Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

Tscan Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

TScan Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of T-cell receptor engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company’s lead product pipeline consist TSC-100 and TSC-101. TScan Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tscan Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tscan Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.