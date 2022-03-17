Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,990,000 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the February 13th total of 2,440,000 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 505,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 2,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $107,847.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 2.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 0.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 41.4% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TPTX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.51. 4,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,012. Turning Point Therapeutics has a one year low of $23.77 and a one year high of $109.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.41.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by ($0.19). As a group, analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

