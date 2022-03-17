Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Given New C$40.00 Price Target at Eight Capital

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQGet Rating) (NYSE:TRQ) had its price objective hoisted by Eight Capital from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$32.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$20.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$25.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Macquarie upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$34.33.

TSE TRQ opened at C$33.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20. Turquoise Hill Resources has a twelve month low of C$12.15 and a twelve month high of C$34.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$20.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.92.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

