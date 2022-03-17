Tuttle Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in G Squared Ascend I Inc. (NYSE:GSQD)

Tuttle Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in G Squared Ascend I Inc. (NYSE:GSQD – Get Rating) by 68.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,900 shares during the quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of G Squared Ascend I worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GSQD. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in G Squared Ascend I during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,754,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in G Squared Ascend I during the 3rd quarter worth $1,220,000. Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in G Squared Ascend I by 251.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 138,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 98,910 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in G Squared Ascend I during the 2nd quarter worth $592,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G Squared Ascend I in the third quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of G Squared Ascend I stock opened at $9.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.88. G Squared Ascend I Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $10.02.

G Squared Ascend I Inc focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

