Tuttle Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV)

Tuttle Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,060 shares during the quarter. Twelve Seas Investment Company II accounts for 1.5% of Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Twelve Seas Investment Company II were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 3rd quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 4th quarter valued at $358,000. Institutional investors own 48.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Twelve Seas Investment Company II alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TWLV opened at $9.73 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.71. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $9.99.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Twelve Seas Investment Company II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twelve Seas Investment Company II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.