Tuttle Capital Management LLC Sells 32,211 Shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC)

Tuttle Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,211 shares during the quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RMG Acquisition Corp. III were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the period. 56.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RMGC stock opened at $9.78 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.75. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $10.09.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

