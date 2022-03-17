Tuttle Capital Management LLC Sells 74,547 Shares of Endurance Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EDNCU)

Tuttle Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Endurance Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EDNCU – Get Rating) by 63.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,547 shares during the quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Endurance Acquisition were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EDNCU. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Endurance Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $398,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in Endurance Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,719,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Endurance Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $995,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Endurance Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $824,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Endurance Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,377,000.

Shares of EDNCU stock opened at $9.97 on Thursday. Endurance Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $10.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.93.

