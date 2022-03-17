U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.250-$3.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
NYSE USPH traded up $1.16 on Thursday, hitting $96.27. 50,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,723. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.78 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.01. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 52 week low of $84.43 and a 52 week high of $123.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97.
U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $129.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have issued reports on USPH shares. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $144.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. CJS Securities raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Sidoti upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Physical Therapy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.00.
In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 2,118 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total transaction of $192,208.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 12,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $1,126,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,938 shares of company stock worth $1,680,034 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USPH. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 666.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,100,000 after buying an additional 91,924 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,142,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 35,771 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,053,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,204,000 after purchasing an additional 30,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 564.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 13,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.
U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.
