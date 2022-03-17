U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.250-$3.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE USPH traded up $1.16 on Thursday, hitting $96.27. 50,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,723. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.78 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.01. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 52 week low of $84.43 and a 52 week high of $123.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $129.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This is an increase from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.77%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on USPH shares. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $144.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. CJS Securities raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Sidoti upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Physical Therapy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.00.

In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 2,118 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total transaction of $192,208.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 12,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $1,126,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,938 shares of company stock worth $1,680,034 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USPH. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 666.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,100,000 after buying an additional 91,924 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,142,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 35,771 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,053,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,204,000 after purchasing an additional 30,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 564.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 13,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

