U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. provides transportation services. The Company offers long and medium haul, contract carriage and rail services. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research cut shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $9.25.

Shares of USX opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 1-year low of $3.07 and a 1-year high of $12.33.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.11). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 2.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eric A. Peterson acquired 27,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.74 per share, with a total value of $101,877.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael L. Ducker acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 195,243 shares of company stock valued at $770,279 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 92.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 241.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 2,614.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 63.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 35.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About U.S. Xpress Enterprises

US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates through the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involved in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

