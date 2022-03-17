UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stake in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,006 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,621 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Meta Financial Group were worth $3,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 6.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,975 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 13,665 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 18.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,933 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 6.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASH opened at $54.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.28. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.02 and a 52 week high of $65.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Meta Financial Group ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.23. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 28.68% and a return on equity of 15.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts predict that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CASH shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other Meta Financial Group news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 15,145 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total value of $902,944.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sonja Anne Theisen sold 1,066 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $66,092.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,541 shares of company stock worth $1,108,837 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

