UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 11,787 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,787 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $3,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 225.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,231,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,076 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 48.8% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,657,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,508,000 after buying an additional 543,512 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,551,000 after buying an additional 15,951 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 927,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,939,000 after buying an additional 31,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 0.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 861,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,825,000 after buying an additional 7,574 shares during the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MYGN opened at $24.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.24 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.56. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $22.35 and a one year high of $36.95.

Myriad Genetics ( NASDAQ:MYGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $160.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Myriad Genetics’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

