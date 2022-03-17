UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,673 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $3,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 163.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 17.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Mercury Systems in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Mercury Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.90.

Shares of MRCY opened at $65.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.44 and a 52 week high of $79.45.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $220.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.43 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 2.50%. Mercury Systems’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

