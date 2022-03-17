UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $3.76 Million Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $3,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new position in EnerSys during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,693,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 95.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,918,000 after purchasing an additional 124,585 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 466.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 131,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,803,000 after purchasing an additional 108,434 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 6.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,289,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,961,000 after purchasing an additional 83,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in EnerSys by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 409,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,495,000 after purchasing an additional 70,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

ENS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EnerSys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.33.

Shares of EnerSys stock opened at $74.97 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.41. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $67.71 and a 52 week high of $104.47.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $844.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is 20.23%.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

