UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 5,678 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,678 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $3,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,405,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,102,000 after acquiring an additional 78,945 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,716,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 434,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,985,000 after purchasing an additional 17,391 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 403,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,209,000 after buying an additional 13,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in TriNet Group by 3,460.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 226,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,399,000 after buying an additional 219,895 shares in the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total transaction of $1,701,868.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total transaction of $36,428.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,650 shares of company stock valued at $4,166,366. Corporate insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TriNet Group stock opened at $90.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.27. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.43 and a 52-week high of $109.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.59. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 43.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

