UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 1,486 Shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $3,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its stake in MGE Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 28,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in MGE Energy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in MGE Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,562,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in MGE Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in MGE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MGEE shares. TheStreet downgraded MGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on MGE Energy from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MGE Energy from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In related news, Director James G. Berbee bought 1,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $79,875.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director James L. Possin purchased 400 shares of MGE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.05 per share, with a total value of $28,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 1,598 shares of company stock worth $117,891 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy stock opened at $77.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.57. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.68. MGE Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.61 and a fifty-two week high of $82.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.387 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is 52.90%.

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

