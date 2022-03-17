UBS Group Lowers Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Price Target to $17.00

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at UBS Group from $28.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.12% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sportradar Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.40.

Get Sportradar Group alerts:

NASDAQ SRAD opened at $14.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.73. Sportradar Group has a 12 month low of $11.06 and a 12 month high of $28.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRAD. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Sportradar Group during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the third quarter worth $40,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the third quarter worth $11,911,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the third quarter worth $1,365,000. Finally, Amitell Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the third quarter worth $2,009,000. 50.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sportradar Group (Get Rating)

Sportradar Group AG focuses on operating as a holding company for Sportradar Holding AG that provides integrated sports data and technology platforms to the sports betting industry in the United Kingdom, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. The company offers mission-critical software, data, and content to sports leagues, betting operators, and media companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sportradar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportradar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.