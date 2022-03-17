Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Coverage Initiated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 148.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Udemy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Udemy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Udemy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Udemy from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Udemy from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.73.

Get Udemy alerts:

NASDAQ:UDMY opened at $12.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.87. Udemy has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $32.62.

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $137.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.34 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Udemy will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Udemy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Udemy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Udemy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Udemy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Udemy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 0.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Udemy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Udemy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udemy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.