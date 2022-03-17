Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) by 60.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,440 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,772,000 after acquiring an additional 124,505 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 8,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.80.

In related news, COO Vijayan S. Chinnasami sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $152,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,432,490 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UCTT opened at $42.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.00. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.72 and a 52-week high of $65.33.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $615.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

