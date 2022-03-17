Umbrella Network (UMB) Trading 2.7% Higher This Week

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000256 BTC on exchanges. Umbrella Network has a market cap of $7.74 million and $1.24 million worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Umbrella Network has traded up 2.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.08 or 0.00218603 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00007604 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00008287 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004426 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Umbrella Network Coin Profile

UMB uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Umbrella Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Umbrella Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Umbrella Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

