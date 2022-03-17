UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Price Target Cut to €15.50

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €18.60 ($20.44) to €15.50 ($17.03) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on UNCRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered UniCredit from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on UniCredit in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. They issued a conviction-buy rating for the company. Societe Generale upgraded UniCredit from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on UniCredit from €15.10 ($16.59) to €18.00 ($19.78) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on UniCredit from €17.00 ($18.68) to €19.50 ($21.43) in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UniCredit currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of UniCredit stock opened at $5.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.91. UniCredit has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $9.05.

UniCredit SpA engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB), Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), Group Corporate Centre and Non-Core.

