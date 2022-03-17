Unilever (NYSE:UL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Unilever from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Unilever from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.51.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $45.08 on Monday. Unilever has a 52 week low of $43.11 and a 52 week high of $61.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.45 and a 200 day moving average of $52.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.4873 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UL. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 309.6% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 16.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unilever Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

