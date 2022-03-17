United States Steel (NYSE:X) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.96-3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.86. United States Steel also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $2.960-$3.000 EPS.

Shares of NYSE X traded up $1.83 on Thursday, hitting $34.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,853,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,092,611. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.08 and a 200-day moving average of $24.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.94. United States Steel has a 12-month low of $17.98 and a 12-month high of $34.80.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 55.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United States Steel will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.37%.

X has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United States Steel from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of United States Steel from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United States Steel presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.10.

In other United States Steel news, VP James E. Bruno sold 71,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $2,191,121.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 48,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 15,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 1,622.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 429,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,216,000 after acquiring an additional 404,165 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 5,397 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

