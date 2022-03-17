Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Short Interest Update

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,660,000 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the February 13th total of 5,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unum Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.78.

UNM stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,163,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,637,497. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $31.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.46.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.09%. Unum Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

About Unum Group (Get Rating)

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment consists of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

