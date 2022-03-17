Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) Announces Earnings Results

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vacasa updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:VCSA traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.63. The company had a trading volume of 678,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,779. Vacasa has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.97.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Vacasa in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Vacasa in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on Vacasa in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Vacasa in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.
Vacasa Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vacasa provides vacation rental management platform principally in North America. Vacasa, formerly known as TPG Pace Solutions Corp., is based in PORTLAND, Ore.
