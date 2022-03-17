Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) Announces Earnings Results

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vacasa updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSA traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.63. The company had a trading volume of 678,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,779. Vacasa has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.97.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Vacasa in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Vacasa in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on Vacasa in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Vacasa in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,780,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Vacasa in the fourth quarter valued at $6,190,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vacasa in the fourth quarter valued at $1,295,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Vacasa in the 4th quarter valued at about $587,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 66.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vacasa provides vacation rental management platform principally in North America. Vacasa, formerly known as TPG Pace Solutions Corp., is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

