Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 120,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Valero Energy comprises approximately 1.8% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $9,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 83.5% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Valero Energy by 445.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 20,420 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 107.7% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 225.3% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VLO. StockNews.com raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Valero Energy from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

VLO stock traded up $4.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,172,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,572,205. The company has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $93.77.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 174.22%.

Valero Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.