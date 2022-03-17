Validity Price Hits $3.28 (VAL)

Validity (VAL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. Validity has a market cap of $14.85 million and approximately $381,613.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Validity coin can currently be purchased for about $3.28 or 0.00008041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Validity has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Validity alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00009979 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002394 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $120.53 or 0.00295779 BTC.

Validity Coin Profile

Validity (VAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,532,238 coins and its circulating supply is 4,530,593 coins. The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org . Validity’s official website is validitytech.com . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Buying and Selling Validity

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Validity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Validity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Validity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Validity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.