Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Sets New 12-Month High at $68.80

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $68.80 and last traded at $68.00, with a volume of 234 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.70.

The stock has a market cap of $668.33 million, a P/E ratio of 22.91 and a beta of -0.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.22.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.97 million during the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 66.21% and a return on equity of 38.11%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Value Line’s payout ratio is currently 31.65%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VALU. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Value Line by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Value Line by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 155,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 7,029 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Value Line by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 6,419 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Value Line by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Value Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors own 7.14% of the company’s stock.

About Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU)

Value Line, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It produces investment periodicals based on underlying research and making available copyright data, including certain proprietary ranking system and other proprietary information, to third parties under written agreements for use in third-party managed and marketed investment products and for other purposes.

