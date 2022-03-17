Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Shares Gap Up to $11.24

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.24, but opened at $11.69. Vanda Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $11.80, with a volume of 5,955 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VNDA shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $656.91 million, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.86.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VNDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $68.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.90 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 12.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 6,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $78,039.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Patrick Moran sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $38,862.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,015 shares of company stock worth $334,662 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNDA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 22,724 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 73.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,928,000 after purchasing an additional 194,947 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 6,582 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $583,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 278,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after buying an additional 25,551 shares during the last quarter. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.