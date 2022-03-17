Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) Shares Bought by Radnor Financial Advisors LLC

Radnor Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $2,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 55.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ESGV opened at $78.08 on Thursday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $71.29 and a 12 month high of $88.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.92.

