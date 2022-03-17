Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1,991.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 972,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 926,267 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 8.0% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $49,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,018,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 267,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,346 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 7,229 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $639,000. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 752,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,416,000 after purchasing an additional 29,775 shares during the period.
VEA stock opened at $47.39 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $43.92 and a 12 month high of $53.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.74.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Stocks Breaking Out in a Mixed Market
- Warby Parker is One For the Watchlist
- If The Shoe Fits, Buy Shoe Carnival Stock For Dividend Growth
- 3 Undervalued Large Caps With Large Upside
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.