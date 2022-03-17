Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1,991.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 972,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 926,267 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 8.0% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $49,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,018,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 267,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,346 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 7,229 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $639,000. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 752,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,416,000 after purchasing an additional 29,775 shares during the period.

VEA stock opened at $47.39 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $43.92 and a 12 month high of $53.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.74.

